Paula Rae Kaneski

Paula passed away from cancer on July 23, 2020 in Billings. She was born on Oct. 20, 1944 to Raymond and Esther Kaneski in Sidney, Montana. Her parents and family moved to Glasgow in 1949 and then moved back to Sidney in 1957 where she graduated from high school.

Paula attended Carroll College and had a long career with the FAA, both in Billings and in Federal Way, Washington. She married Jim Holle, the love of her life, on Feb. 22, 1992. They lived in Federal Way for 17 years, but loved returning to Montana every summer to visit family and friends and spend time at Hebgen Lake.

After Jim's death in 2009, Paula moved back to Billings. She loved spending time with her friends and family and was a big fan of the Mustangs team. Paula was a much loved sister, aunt and friend to so many. She and her friends, Mary Ann, Judy and Mary were the four musketeers, and nearly every year over the past decades, they would take a week long trip together in the spring.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Esther; her husband Jim Holle; her brother Ron Kaneski of Billings and his son Michael (Seattle); and her other nephew Steve from Loomis, California.