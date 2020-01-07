Pauline (Burton) Powers, 84, of Billings, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. She was born on Oct. 27, 1935, to Clyde Burton and Lorene McLean Burton.
Pauline lived her life for her family. She was a gentle soul with a smile that would light up the world. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Teri Derrig (Marty), step-grandson, Jason Derrig (Abby), great-grandson Tyler, great-granddaughter Andie, step-granddaughter Jennifer Herriford (Pat), great-grandsons Cade and Zach; daughter Vicki Hauck (Scott), grandson Andrew, grandson Tobin (Halley), great-grandson Cooper, granddaughter Mikelle; daughter Lori Pehler (Mark), grandson Jordan Pehler (Gwynn), grandson Jacob, great-granddaughters Lili and Mehla, granddaughter Jenni Stnad (Rudy), great-grandson Oliver; daughter Jodi Pulver (Robert), grandson Zach Pulver (Ashley), great-granddaughter Nora, great-grandson Owen, granddaughter MacKenzie Pulver, great-grandsons Mahki and Brantley. She is preceded in death by her husband Wendy, and sisters Ruth Amdor and Shirley Kuykendall.
Pauline’s family would like to thank the staff at St. John’s who loved her and the angels who work on the second floor of Billings Clinic, who truly saw Mom’s beautiful spirit.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave., with a reception to follow at St. John’s Kathy Lillis Center.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
