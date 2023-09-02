It is great sadness that the family of Pauline Steinmetz have announced her passing at the age of 92. Pauline lived a wonderful and hard working life. Most of that life was spent helping her husband Hank on the farm west of Park City as well as raising their three children.

After retiring from the farm and moving to Billings, Pauline enjoyed spending time with friends and family and the occasional trip to Jackpot, Nevada, with Hank. After Hank's passing, Pauline became more of a home body, but still loved visits from friends and her grandchildren.

On August 11, 2023, Pauline was reunited with Hank once again and now they are waltzing their way through heaven.

Left to mourn Pauline's wonderful life are her children Linda Lentz, Bob Steinmetz, and Scott Steinmetz; her grandchildren Neven Steinmetz, Tori Steinmetz Lewis, Michael Lentz and Sofia Steinmetz; and great-grandson Marshal Lewis and many wonderful extended family and friends.

Rest in peace mom/grandma, you will be missed.