 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pauline 'Polly' Taylor
0 entries

Pauline 'Polly' Taylor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pauline 'Polly' Taylor, 69, of Lewistown, Montana, passed Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Parish Vigil will be Friday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church with viewing 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. with Rite of Committal to follow at the Lewistown City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Polly's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News