Pauline 'Polly' Taylor, 69, of Lewistown, Montana, passed Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Parish Vigil will be Friday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church with viewing 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. with Rite of Committal to follow at the Lewistown City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Polly's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com