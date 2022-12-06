Payton "P.J." Shumaker III, age 74, passed away on October 29, at the Eastern Montana Veteran's Home in Glendive, Montana

Payton was born in Miles City on July 20, 1948, to Payton Shumaker Jr. and Lorraine Rassmussen Shumaker. He was one of five kids growing up on the family ranch in Ismay.

After graduating high school, Payton was enlisted in the Army and sent to Vietnam where he served as part of the "Wolf Pound Group". Payton returned home after Vietnam and set his roots in the Billings area. From there on out Payton dove into Long Haul Truck Driving, going from Texas to Alaska, even putting in time as an ice road trucker. He retired doing what he loved.

Payton is survived by his son P.J. Shumaker IV; granddaughter Chandra; sister DeAn Small; brother Mark Shumaker (who followed him in death 4 days later) and numerous extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Terri; daughter Tiffany Shumaker; brothers Joseph Shumaker, and Shawn Shumaker; and sister Sandra Ross.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 10, at 11 a.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Terry. Interment will follow at the family lot in Prairie County Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his brother Mark Shumaker. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.stevensonandsons.com.