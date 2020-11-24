Pedro Rubio Hernandez, Jr.

Pedro was appointed Justice of the Peace in 1975. He served an incredible 42 years on the bench. He holds the distinction of being the longest standing judge in the state of Montana. Being a judge was his life and his passion. He was an imposing figure at 6 foot 2. When he put that robe on, he seemed intimidating, until you realized he wanted you to get your life right and never appear before him again. He would always try to give someone a second chance to follow the straight and narrow. Many times, he was thanked for putting someone's family member in jail and helping them see the error of their ways.

His greatest joy was the myriad weddings he performed, many of them were third generation. While he was a civil servant, he was a man of enormous faith, and he brought that to every ceremony whether it be out loud or in a quiet prayer for the couple. Countless times, people would approach him in public saying, ‘you married my (fill in the blank!).' He loved those moments because he truly was a man of the people. Daily he prayed for the souls of his enemies. That was just who he was.

Outside of work, Pedro had special passions, like riding his Harley, with the chrome Hog on the front and the PUERCO license plate. If you knew him, you heard him play the harmonica from time, to time, and time again. Many a lady have had a gentle kiss on the back of the hand.