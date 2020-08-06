You have permission to edit this article.
Peggy Ann Partridge
Peggy Ann Partridge

Peggy Ann Burns (Harrington) Partridge, of Burlington, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody, Wyoming. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Burlington, Wyoming Cemetery. Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

