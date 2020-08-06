Peggy Ann Partridge

Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Peggy Ann Burns (Harrington) Partridge, of Burlington, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody, Wyoming. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Burlington, Wyoming Cemetery. Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.