TEXAS — In the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, Peggy D. Fuchs (Wainscott) of Sugarland, Texas met her Lord and Savior as she entered the gates of Heaven. She was 86 years young and passed away peacefully at home in her own bed with her family by her side following a long struggle with COPD. Peggy is survived by her three children, Judy (Jerry) Callisto, Barbara (Ernie) Reichenbach and Daniel Clint Fuchs, one sister, LaRue Bissette, eight grandchildren, Torry, Tina, Michelle, Justin, Heather, Danielle, Ashley and Castine and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton E. Fuchs, her parents Mamie & Will Wainscott, Three brothers, Billy, Fred & Bob Wainscott, four sisters, Alma Laubach, Goldie Dawson, Gwen McClure and Patricia Willoughby and her loving in-laws Daniel and Adella Fuchs.
Peggy was born July 19, 1933 to Mamie Todd and Will Wainscott in Springville, Tennessee. She was the seventh child in a family of nine children. She often spoke and shared stories of her memories and good times growing up with her siblings on the Tennessee River. Peggy was petite and ‘mostly’ sweet and loved to compete. The competitiveness she learned as a very athletic young high school basketball player never left her. Even playing cards or checkers with her children or grand-children was a serious competition. She never LET you win...you had to earn it! After high school she fell in love with a charming and rugged young Para-trooper Clinton Fuchs who was training in Fort Campbell, KY. They were soon married and moved to Billings, Montana where they made their home and raised their three children. Peggy was devoted to her family and sharing her love and impressive flare for cooking. Whatever she prepared was always delicious and you could taste her love in every bite. After Clinton passed away in December 1992 and after years of living alone at her home on Windsor Circle in Billings, she decided she would accept the offer of her daughter Barbara and she moved to Sugarland, Texas. Barb and her generous and loving husband Ernie ‘Danny Joe ‘ Reichenbach took good care of her and even gave her the master suite. She lived a blessed life! Getting her hair done was a weekly occurrence and most other events had to be planned around her hair-day! There were mani’s and pedi’s, long afternoon naps and 5- star dinners prepared with love by her son-in-law. She always spoke from her heart and her sense of humor was sharp to the very end! She adored and bragged about all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and she channeled her energy and love into all those she loved so dearly. Peggy was a spiritual lady with incredible style and grace. She was very patriotic, loved her country and put her faith in her Savior Jesus Christ.
Peggy asked to be cremated and most of her remains will be buried with her husband, Clinton, in Billing, Montana. She also requested that some of her ashes be returned to Tennessee to be tossed into the breeze along the Tennessee River. There will be a memorial service and celebration of life in Billings next year on her birthday, July 19, 2020.
And Mom while we all wish you’d just walk back through the door, we understand you will never leave us and your love will live on in each of us … until we meet again. We will hold on to that. Spread those new wings of yours; fly free as God has one more beautiful angel around his throne!
