Peggy D. Salsbury was born in Billings, Montana, on September 8, 1948, to Joseph Steiner Jr. and Marie McConnehy Steiner. Peggy passed away March 14, 2020, in Billings.
Peggy attended school in Billings and graduated from Shepherd High School in 1966. She went on to work for Sears, Billings Clinic, Great Western Sugar and then spent the rest of her career with the Treasure Trails Girl Scout Council a job she dearly loved. After retirement Peggy was a partner in a craft store named Stampressions. Peggy was extremely talented in creating many beautiful items throughout the years pursuing her creative hobbies. Recently she spent many a happy day creating beautiful quilts with her sewing friends on their Wednesday get-togethers. Peggy was a member of Beta Sigma Phi since 1977 and enjoyed the many activities with her Beta Sisters. She was a member of Magic City Optimist and helped support their many activities supporting the youth of our area.
In December of 1976 Peggy married Loran Salsbury in Billings and they spent 44 wonderful years together. They raised their blended family of three daughters together and enjoyed many adventures with the girls helping them with their activities. Peggy was very involved with the girls in Girl Scouts, Job's Daughters and sports and athletics throughout their high school and college years.
You have free articles remaining.
Peggy is survived by her husband Loran daughters Nadine Sauter (Tami) and Paula Jenkins (Jason), her grandchildren Andrew, Kimberly, Michael, Erin and Zanna. She is also survived by the love of her life her great grandchildren Aaliyah, Elaina, Kayley and Zoey. Spending time with her great grandchildren was one of the greatest joys of her life. Peggy is also survived by her brothers Terry (Sheri) Steiner and Glen (Sandra) Steiner, and her aunt Jean McKinnon.
Preceding Peggy in death were her parents Joseph and Marie; her stepfather Arnold Burgess; an infant son Brandon Sauter; her oldest daughter Misty Lynn Salsbury; and her brothers David Steiner and Joe Steiner III.
Peggy enjoyed every minute of life with her husband, her family, her friends and her beloved dogs Chili and Sophie.
A memorial service is planned at a future date. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.