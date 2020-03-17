Peggy D. Salsbury was born in Billings, Montana, on September 8, 1948, to Joseph Steiner Jr. and Marie McConnehy Steiner. Peggy passed away March 14, 2020, in Billings.

Peggy attended school in Billings and graduated from Shepherd High School in 1966. She went on to work for Sears, Billings Clinic, Great Western Sugar and then spent the rest of her career with the Treasure Trails Girl Scout Council a job she dearly loved. After retirement Peggy was a partner in a craft store named Stampressions. Peggy was extremely talented in creating many beautiful items throughout the years pursuing her creative hobbies. Recently she spent many a happy day creating beautiful quilts with her sewing friends on their Wednesday get-togethers. Peggy was a member of Beta Sigma Phi since 1977 and enjoyed the many activities with her Beta Sisters. She was a member of Magic City Optimist and helped support their many activities supporting the youth of our area.

In December of 1976 Peggy married Loran Salsbury in Billings and they spent 44 wonderful years together. They raised their blended family of three daughters together and enjoyed many adventures with the girls helping them with their activities. Peggy was very involved with the girls in Girl Scouts, Job's Daughters and sports and athletics throughout their high school and college years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}