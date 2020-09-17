 Skip to main content
Peggy D. Salsbury
A memorial service for Peggy D. Salsbury will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown 925 South 27th Street on Saturday Sept. 19th at 11 a.m. We will be observing all social distancing and mask requirements. A short graveside service will follow commencing at 1 p.m. at Mountview Cemetery 1704 Central Ave.

