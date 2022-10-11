Peggy Jo Petersen of Billings, MT passed away on October 7, at age 63.

She was born Peggy Jo Lehmann in La Crosse, WI, just across the river from where her family resided in La Crescent, MN. She moved to Billings with her family as a child and always spoke fondly of memories on the farm in Trempealeau. She spent most of her years calling Billings home, graduating from Billings West High School in 1977 and going on to raise three children there.

Everyone who came across Peggy would find her with a kind word, an engaging story, and an infectious laugh.

She is survived by her three children, three grandchildren, and many close friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, October 14th from 2 - 6 p.m. Please contact Stephanie (406-697-4936) for details.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peggy's memory to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.