Peggy L. Casey

Our loving wife and mother, Peggy Casey, 94, of Billings, passed away to be with our Father in Heaven on July 20, 2022. The family wishes to thank Morning Star, St. Vincent Hospital and RiverStone Hospice, all of Billings, for their unlimited compassion, respect, understanding and kindness given to our loved one during her stay in each facility.

Peggy L. Casey was born in Texarkana, Texas, on Dec. 20, 1927, to John and Elva Hackett. She spent most of her childhood in a small town in east Texas. At age 11, her mother was taken away from the family by a fire. Since she was the oldest, she shouldered much of the responsibility for her two younger twin sisters and for the household duties.

She graduated from high school in Gladewater, Texas, in 1945. She was in National Honor Society, Thespian Club, and was a member of the performing Flag Twirlers. Her college degree was from West Texas State College, Canyon, Texas, in chemistry and zoology. She was awarded an assistantship to work on her master's degree at the University of Wyoming. It was there she met her husband, Thomas. They were married at the Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheridan, Wyoming, on Aug. 26, 1950. They had four children: Casey, Michael, Patrick and Eileen.

The ensuing years were filled with caring for and loving her family. She also gave her time to PTA, Boy and Girl Scouts, and she supported football, swimming, basketball and golf teams. She was active in her church, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, and was a Eucharistic minister for many years.

She felt blessed with a faithful and loving husband, and was proud of her family. She obtained much joy from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She wished she could have spent more time with them.

When the youngest child of the family started to school, she again returned to college for a teaching certificate from Minot State College in Minot, North Dakota. The next few years were spent teaching science in junior and senior high schools, both in public and Catholic schools in Minot and Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck, North Dakota.

She was a licensed realtor in North Dakota. After moving to Billings, she was employed by Conlin's Furniture Store from 1978 through 2002.

Peggy returned to Sheridan on Aug. 26, 2010, with her husband, Tom, to renew their wedding vows of 60 years at the Catholic Church where they were initially married. At the time of her death, they were married 71 years.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Thomas; and children, Casey Tillman of Billings and her son Leland (Alisha) Tillman and their two boys Tucker and Zeke of St. Louis, Missouri; Michael (Jo) Casey of Laurel; Patrick (Penni) Casey of Billings and their two children, Joe (Jenna) and son Lewis (and his baby sister due in October) of Cullman, Alabama; Trisha (Brandon) Barrick and daughter Brooklinn of Billings; Eileen (Robert) Dixon of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and daughter Andrea (John Warner) Dixon of Manhattan, Kansas; two sisters, Gretchen Jagolinzer of Lewisville, Texas; and Linda Hernandez of Dallas, Texas; and nieces and nephews.

Public visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., followed by vigil at 6 p.m. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be sent to a charity of your choice.