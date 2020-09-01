Peggy Lee Rideshorse - Spottedbear (the road that keeps going), peacefully passed away to the other side of camp at home, at age 69, a month shy of her 70th birthday during the early morning sunrise on August 30, 2020, where she was surrounded by her family who loved her dearly.

Dahl Funeral home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 10 am to 5 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings. Due to the ongoing Pandemic, it will be grave side services only on Thursday Sept. 3, 2020 at the Pryor Camp Cemetery beginning at 1 p.m. Please Social Distance & wear a mask at all times. To read full obituary go to www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.