Peggyann ‘Peg' Kraft, age 73, went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 6. 2021 after sustaining injuries and complications from a fall.

Peg was born to George Kelly Sr. and Pearl Kelly on August 22, 1947 in Billings. She graduated from Billings West High school in 1965.

She prided herself in telling the story of watching a handsome man who moved in across the street from her. He really caught her eye and she admitted to flirting a time or two. A few years later, she ended up marrying him. Peg married Ed Kraft on June 22, 1968. She packed her bags in her childhood home and walked across the street to live the rest of her life in a house that she made into her family home. She lived her entire life on 17th and Alderson.

Over the years, she had two children, had played on a co-ed softball team, joined a bowling league, cross country skied, and avidly went to the gym. She loved gardening, old cars, to go fishing and later in life, she developed a passion for cooking and loved to try new recipes.

Peg retired in 2019 after a successful career as a certified medical assistant. She was a social butterfly and needed to keep herself busy after retirement, so she began volunteering for Compassus Hospice in Billings.