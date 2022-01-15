 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Penelope Jean Olson
Penelope Jean Olson passed away in her home on Jan. 3, 2022.

Penny was born on Feb. 15, 1951, at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings. Penny was baptized at St. Patrick. Penny was one of eight born to Sheldon and Pauline Olson.

At 10 months old, Penny was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy. Penny began to live in the care of Residential Support Services in 1973 up to her passing. In 2008, Penny shattered her hip, confining her to a wheelchair for the remainder of her life. Penny was a very fun-loving, social women who loved baseball, camping, and collecting dolls. She will be missed by her RSS family.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

