Pennie K. Caines, age 79, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, from respiratory failure in a Billings hospital. She was born in Basin, WY in 1940 and was the only child to Don and Franz Pearson. She attended schools in Basin and was a very gifted musician and vocalist. She married Tom Caines in Billings in 1957 and had three children. She is preceded in death by her husband Tom, daughter Terri, a grandson Zeb and a stillborn son, Robert. Pennie worked hard all her life in the medical profession, driving truck and being Tom’s ‘right hand man’ during his endless projects. Her favorite job was working with Dr. Deiss and the amazing staff at that office in Powell, WY. She and Tom raised their children in Powell, then later worked and traveled through New Mexico and Arizona. They later moved back to Shoshoni, WY and Pennie relocated to Billings in July of 2019. Pennie loved being outside and enjoyed fishing/camping, hunting camps, motorcycle trips, Bronco rides and boating escapades with their Billings friends. She also enjoyed having big gardens, asparagus hunting, chickens, cats and especially german shepherd dogs. Her last dog, Bear, gave her great comfort the past couple of years. Pennie was gifted at sewing and crocheting. Her afghans were intricate and beautiful. She is survived by her daughter Joni; sons-in-law Mike and Steve; and grandchildren Tom, Kate and Kyle. After many years struggling with COPD/emphysema, she is free of the oxygen tank and ‘contraptions’. Enjoy your freedom and breathe easy Mom. You deserve it!
Memorials in Pennie’s name may be made to the American Lung Association or to a charity of one’s choice. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020 at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Billings.
Arrangements are by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cfgbillings.com through ‘Our Families’.
