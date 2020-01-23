{{featured_button_text}}

Penny (Stanley) Best passed away Jan. 20, 2020. She was born May 4, 1936, in Broadus, Montana, to Dick and Irene (Parker) Stanley. She did it her way.

The family will hold a private memorial service and her ashes will be scattered in Montana per her wishes. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Penny Best as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries