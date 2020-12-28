Penny Marie Biggs, 66, passed away on December 24, 2020, from Crohn's Disease. She was born on September 28, 1954, in Billings to Franklin and Thelma Peterson. She graduated from Billings West High in 1972. Penny married John Biggs on October 3, 1982. They had four children; Matthew & Eileen in Boise, Idaho; Richard and Jesse in Billings. Penny worked for 12 years at Walmart in the Heights before she retired in 2017. Penny is survived by her mother Thelma; brother Ron; her children, Richard, Jesse, Matthew and Eileen; and two grandkids, Kassie and Kody in Kuna, Idaho. Penny, at her request, will be cremated. No services are planned until next summer. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel.