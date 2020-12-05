Perry T. Smith, 92, of Harlowton died Friday night, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home of natural causes. He was born April 1, 1928, in Hilger, Montana, weighing 3 lbs. He was the son of Luton and Dorothy (Decker) Smith. He received his education in Maiden, Lewiston and Harlowton schools graduating from Harlowton High School in 1946. He then entered the United States Marine Corps and served one year until the end of World War II. He returned to Harlowton, and on Jan. 10, 1948, he was united in marriage to Winona M. Anderson. They made their home and raised their family in Harlowton. He worked several jobs until the early 1960's when he began working for the Army National Guard in Harlowton. He retired in 1980 as a 1st Sergeant from the Army N.G. After retiring from the Guard, he founded Smith Trucking Co. His wife preceded him in death in 2017.