Pete Raymond Brano

Pete Raymond Brano

Pete Raymond Brano, age 89, died peacefully in his sleep Friday July 29, at home surrounded by his family.

Pete will be laid to rest at the Lovell Cemetery with a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Landon's Legacy at PO Box 80542, Billings, MT 59108.

For full obituary, please go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com

