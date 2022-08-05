Pete Raymond Brano, age 89, died peacefully in his sleep Friday July 29, at home surrounded by his family.
Pete will be laid to rest at the Lovell Cemetery with a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Landon's Legacy at PO Box 80542, Billings, MT 59108.
For full obituary, please go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.