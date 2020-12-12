Pete ‘Super Mex' Martinez, 75, of Billings passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his care home in Lewistown. He was born on Jan. 31, 1945 in Mesilla, New Mexico, to Jose ‘Benny' and Amelia Padilla. Pete would later move on to Billings where he met his wife of 50+ years, Alice Martinez and would soon have four children. His early years were spent in Billings with his family and in 1989 they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they spent 15+ years, but would soon return to Billings in his latter years. He enjoyed racing cars, working, coaching baseball, but most of all he loved and adored his family. Not sure in what order, but he loved GOLF, his kids, his wife and beloved dogs.