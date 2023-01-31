Peter Edward Nolan, Jr. passed away peacefully Friday, January 20, in Billings, MT after a long illness. He was born in Butte to Peter and Alda Nolan on December 15, 1945. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend as well as a proud Irish-Italian Butte Boy with a curious mind and a generous spirit.

He was always thinking of ways to solve problems and make a buck doing so, crafted creative and delicious meals, was an avid reader, and loved to collect antiques and other treasures. Additionally, he was a gifted storyteller. Anyone within earshot was regularly regaled with tales of his adventures to which most of us listened raptly through fits of laughter (and sometimes disbelief) as he spun a yarn. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He attended St. Ann's Grade School, Butte Boys' Central, and Western Montana College. During college, he met his first wife, Sharon Wildey.He joined the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Bellflower, CA. He officially served an aide to the ship's captain, but his love of cooking found him helping out in the galley as often as he could.

After leaving the Navy, he returned to Montana where he welcomed a daughter, Lara Lee, followed shortly by daughter, Sherry Lynn, and within a few years son, Peter E. Nolan, III.During his long career with the Montana Power Company, the family moved between Butte and Colstrip. After several years of marriage, Pete and Sharon divorced. He then met his second wife, Debra Fadhl, in Colstrip whom he married in 1986. Pete and Debra left MPC and moved to Albuquerque, NM to be near his sister, Nancy, and to help care for their mother.

During this time, he worked for the VA. After returning to Billings, he worked for the TSA at the Billings Airport until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Lara Lee. He is survived by his wife, Debra, his sister, Nancy, his children Sherry (Kendall) Larson and Peter (Paulette) Nolan, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, his former wife, Sharon, and many friends and relatives.

At his request, there will be no service. Instead, there will be a private interment at the Montana Veterans Cemetery.