Peter Higman

Peter ‘Pete' Higman, age 77, of Gurnee, Illinois, passed away on April 13, 2020 from complications associated with COVID-19. He was born in Butte grew up in Billings, and graduated from the University of Montana and Montana State University with an MBA and RPh. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Pete also proudly served in the Montana and Illinois Army Reserves. Pete began working as a pharmacist in Bozeman and ended his career when he retired from the VA Hospital in North Chicago.

He met his beloved wife of 48 years, Cindy, while attending Marquette University. They married in 1971 and began raising their two daughters, Tana and Jill. He was a devoted, kind and loving father who was adored by his children.

Pete's interests included golfing and reading. However, fishing was his true passion. From casting the Gallatin River as a youth, to annual Canadian trips and to his later years with the Libertyville Fishing Club, he was a true angler at heart.

Pete said, "You lived life for the stories you could tell," and he was indeed the consummate jokester and storyteller, always ready to regale those who were interested (and sometimes those who weren't) with humorous, corny and sometimes even true tales of adventure and misadventure. He lived his life with unbridled enthusiasm and optimism.