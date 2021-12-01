Peter Jeffrey Langen

He was born May 17, 1955, in Glasgow, Montana, graduated from Glasgow High School in 1973 and went on to attend the University of Montana where he obtained a B.A. Degree in Geology. Pete was the family expert in audio equipment and entertainment systems, and while at U of M, he became involved in providing live sound and lighting support for entertainers that visited the university. Pete became fascinated with cartography and computer mapmaking and worked for many years both with the State of Montana Library and as a consultant in such capacities. Highlights of this time were his visits to Siberia to teach his computer mapmaking skills to various scientists, including those involved in protection of the endangered Siberian tiger. Peter had a deep appreciation for fine art, music, and literature, and populated his surroundings with as much representation of these values as possible. He greatly enjoyed foreign travel and made numerous long trips abroad. Having grown up in a railroad town, he was a long-time train enthusiast and everywhere he lived he had model trains chugging around the room. Other interests included photography, scuba diving and kayaking. He was an excellent conversationalist, a consummate storyteller, and an enthusiast of all that is rich in life and humanity. He will be sorely missed by his family and his many longtime friends.