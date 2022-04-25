Peter Lombardozzi was born April 10, 1932 and passed on July 21, 2021.
Funeral mass on Friday, April 29th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church: 2055 Woody Drive.
Lunch and reception to follow at IBEW Local 532 Union Hall: 5200 Midland Road
FULL OBITUARY PUBLISHED JULY 27, 2022
