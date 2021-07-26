Peter Lombardozzi passed away on July 21, 2021 at the age of 89. He was in the exceptional care of RiverStone Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.
Peter was born on April 10, 1932 to Gennard and Maria Lombardozzi of Billings. He and his two sisters grew up in Billings' south side in a tight knit Italian community. He often recalled a childhood of freedom and adventure roaming the streets with his cousins and neighborhood friends.
He graduated from Central Catholic High School and attended the University of Portland for a short while. He returned to marry his high school sweetheart, Suzanne Grand. At the tender ages of 19 and 18, they wed on June 11, 1951. They jumped in with all the ambition associated with family life in the 1950's. By the ages of 30 and 29, they had six children, with another to follow nine years later. Peter had a robust career in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers that spanned over 30 years. From apprentice electrician to Business Manager of Local 532 to International Representative, he was a champion for the working man. He was instrumental in the development of the Billings Housing Authority and served a term as chairman. His vocation impacted the lives of countless people and his children are very grateful for the vigorous work ethic and the integrity modeled by their father.
Family was everything to Peter and he was in his element in their presence. He loved to tell a good story or joke, often laughing his way to the punchline. His children and grandchildren were often regaled with escapades of his youth. He was also an exceptional cook and personally passed that skill on to all his children. Dinners were, and will continue to be, filled with great Italian food and tradition, lively conversation and laughter, the soundtrack to all Lombardozzi family meals. Peter enjoyed fishing, golf, and playing cards. He was also a voracious reader and history buff, and never stopped exploring new ideas and expanding his mind.
He battled heart problems for almost fifty years. His terrific sense of humor and irrepressible spirit carried him with grace into his 89th year, for which his family is both thankful and amazed. Peter and Suzanne recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 11, with numerous gatherings which he attended with lots of energy. It was everyone he loved, together again. 'Viva La Famiglia!'
Peter is survived by his wife (Suzanne, Billings); seven children and their spouses (Jim and Kathy Lombardozzi, Billings; Kevin and Debra Lombardozzi, Palm Harbor, FL; Lisa and Mike Miller, Billings; Brian and Peggy Lombardozzi, Billings; Siobhan and Gary Peters, Gallatin Gateway, MT; Peter and Julie Lombardozzi, Richland, WA; Quimby and Tyson Stoianoff, Portland, OR), 18 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held on October 8, 2021 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Billings. We will publish a reminder closer to that date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Salvation Army of Billings or Big Sky Senior Services of Billings.
