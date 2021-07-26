Peter Lombardozzi passed away on July 21, 2021 at the age of 89. He was in the exceptional care of RiverStone Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.

Peter was born on April 10, 1932 to Gennard and Maria Lombardozzi of Billings. He and his two sisters grew up in Billings' south side in a tight knit Italian community. He often recalled a childhood of freedom and adventure roaming the streets with his cousins and neighborhood friends.

He graduated from Central Catholic High School and attended the University of Portland for a short while. He returned to marry his high school sweetheart, Suzanne Grand. At the tender ages of 19 and 18, they wed on June 11, 1951. They jumped in with all the ambition associated with family life in the 1950's. By the ages of 30 and 29, they had six children, with another to follow nine years later. Peter had a robust career in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers that spanned over 30 years. From apprentice electrician to Business Manager of Local 532 to International Representative, he was a champion for the working man. He was instrumental in the development of the Billings Housing Authority and served a term as chairman. His vocation impacted the lives of countless people and his children are very grateful for the vigorous work ethic and the integrity modeled by their father.