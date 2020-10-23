Peter P. Kleinsasser, 83, of Mountain View Colony, a well-respected minister for 38 years, died on Oct. 8 of respiratory complication.
His funeral service and burial took place at the Mountain View Colony on Oct. 11.
He is survived by his dear wife of sixty years, Sarah P. Kleinsasser, three sons Joseph (Annie), Ike (Dora), Mark (Margaret), daughters, Debra (Abe) of Riverview Colony, Sarah (Ben), Martha (Jake) of Golden Valley, Julia and Esther of Mountain View Colony, Brother John, sisters Mary, Justina, Annie and Susie, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter-in-law Ruth.
He loved to sing and read the Bible. He has many friends in and out of the Colony. His smile made everybody feel welcome. Rest in peace dear dad you will be missed greatly by all!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.