Peter ‘Pete' Repac was born on Nov. 20, 1940 to his parents Tony & Mary Repac in Red Lodge, Montana. The youngest of ten sisters and brothers, all deceased except for his brother Bob of Billings. Pete attended school in Red Lodge from grade one all the way through high school Class of 1958. He was a proud Red Lodge Redskin, where he played football and really excelled in the sport. As a senior he was the president of ‘RL' Lettemen's Club, after graduation he started tending bar in Red Lodge. After this he attended college at U.M. (Go Griz!) for three years, why he didn't his fourth year only remains in his heart. His further life continued on when he was hired on to tend bar at the Northern Hotel with his boss and good friend ‘Red.' Shortly after he took a job for the Petroleum Club, this lasted for 30 plus years. He was very well liked by the members, as well as longtime co-worker Karen Stein. Shortly after his retirement, he was made a ‘life' member of the Club.