Peter ‘Pete' Repac
Peter ‘Pete' Repac was born on Nov. 20, 1940 to his parents Tony & Mary Repac in Red Lodge, Montana. The youngest of ten sisters and brothers, all deceased except for his brother Bob of Billings. Pete attended school in Red Lodge from grade one all the way through high school Class of 1958. He was a proud Red Lodge Redskin, where he played football and really excelled in the sport. As a senior he was the president of ‘RL' Lettemen's Club, after graduation he started tending bar in Red Lodge. After this he attended college at U.M. (Go Griz!) for three years, why he didn't his fourth year only remains in his heart. His further life continued on when he was hired on to tend bar at the Northern Hotel with his boss and good friend ‘Red.' Shortly after he took a job for the Petroleum Club, this lasted for 30 plus years. He was very well liked by the members, as well as longtime co-worker Karen Stein. Shortly after his retirement, he was made a ‘life' member of the Club.
While working at the Northern, he met his bride-to-be Joan, they married in 1975 and spent many happy years together. Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, his parents, his brothers Stanley, Emil, and one infant brother; his five sisters (all infants, three of which were triplets). He is survived by his brother Bob of Billings; his step-children: step-daughter Joan Crum- Billings, step-son Greg Bice- Rock Springs, WY, step-grandson Scott (Becky) – Boise, ID, step-granddaughter Janel (Lee) Sandvik – Denver, CO.
Pete loved history, government, politics, sports & music. He was well-read in all of them, also reading so many other books, & lived a grand life. I cannot close without the following words: ‘No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why.' -Author Unknown.
