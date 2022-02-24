Phil Shipley (87) passed away Feb. 9, 2022 unexpectedly after being hospitalized with Covid-19 following congestive heart failure. Phil was always pretty healthy so this was a surprise.

Phil is survived by three living children and one deceased son. Sons are Kurt, Greg, Brian, and Todd. Phil is also survived by 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Phil was born to Ralph and Edith Shipley in Powell Wyoming. He had a brother who proceeded him in death (Bill) and a half-brother still alive (Robbie).

Phil primarily worked in the insurance business most of his life.

He loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren. Family was important to him. He enjoyed playing a good round of golf with his boys and having a good BBQ.

Phil also loved his associations with his Crow Indian community.

Phil always held his head high and loved life. He was always positive and optimistic. He was an avid and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He will be truly missed.

Funeral Service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints chapel located at 3595 Monad Road in Billings, Montana on Saturday Feb. 26th at 10 a.m. for friends and family.