Philip G. Paulson slipped into glory the morning of May 20, 2021.

Phil was born to Robert (Bob) Paulson and Berdina Phernetton Paulson on April 1, 1951. He passed away with Red River Valley hospice assisting Valley City, North Dakota on May 20, 2021.

He was preceded in death by parents Bob and Birdie Paulson and brother Russell Paulson.

Phil is survived by Denise Paulson Barbely husband Mike Barbely, daughter Deena Grimes and family, Michael Barbely Junior, daughter Summer Wiggleston and family, and Christopher Barbely. Clifford Paulson and sons Robert and Juan and family. Russell's wife Angie and Shaun and family Philip Paulson, Samantha Yanish and family and Aaron Paulson and family, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are to be held at Catholic Church in Valley City on May 27 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Minneapolis.

In lieu of flowers please give to the charity of your choice or to Philip's funeral costs.