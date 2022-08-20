Philip James Ganson, son of William and Florence Ganson of Terry, and youngest brother to Bill and Bob, passed away on Aug. 13.

Upon his Terry High School graduation, Phil enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving from 1952 to 1956, based at San Antonio, Texas (Kelly Field). His overseas assignment was with 6913th Radio Squadron Mobile, USAFE Security Service, at Bremerhaven, Germany.

During a holiday leave (December '53 to January '54), Phil met his future bride, Janet Marie (Heurion), beginning their long, lucky life story together. They were married on July 16, 1955, at St. Joseph's Church in Big Timber. Living in Germany for the next 18 months was a new and wonderful adventure for the couple with Montana and Michigan roots! Our son, Gregory, was born in July of 1956 and the three of us were welcomed home to the USA in December. Billings, college studies and new careers awaited.

Phil received a BS degree in Business Administration at Rocky Mountain College in '61. Throughout his 25-year career with RMC, he held many administrative posts (wearing many hats, as he would say!). His dedication and work ethic were hallmark -with each project he undertook, Phil gained lifelong friendships there and later on the greens of Peter Yegen Course! It was golfing in his senior retirement years … he met friend Fan Fu Li, who would later become family with wife Ying and their teenagers Andy and Alice Li. They "adopted" Phil and Janet at first meeting in 1999, enriching our lives forever! Our beautiful relationship continues as we are "GGP" and "GG" to their youngsters Skylar, Liam and Angelina.

Surviving Phil are Janet, his wife of 67 years; son Greg and daughter-in-love Nancy of Monmouth, Oregon; loving nieces and nephews and families from Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon and Florida; the Li Family, Fu, Ying, Andy and Anjo and Dave and Alice Parker.

Phil's loving concern for each of the Ganson family pets - all animals in need of forever homes - is historic. In Phil's memory, donations to BARK, Help for Homeless Pets or Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter would be received with honor.

Ah, yes, my dearest Phil, my cherished forever husband, the countless happy memories lovingly shared are the "butterfly moments" that forever graced our lives!Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.

Condolences may be made online at www.michelottisawyers.com.