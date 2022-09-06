Philip Lee Bradley was born August 5, 1989 and left this world on August 31. He graduated as a National Merit Scholar from West High School in 2008 and attended the University of Montana as a member of the Honors College majoring in Environmental Studies.

One of his biggest joys during his early adult life was working at UM's PEAS Farm, learning skills that he later brought to various organic and local farm efforts in the Billings area. He briefly attended Montana State University Billings, and he worked in construction, first in the old Federal building in Billings and later on several home projects. More recently, he developed a small pet care business that he enjoyed immensely. All the while, he continued gardening at home, often planting wheat, corn, or cover crops near the street so children could enjoy them on their way to and from school. Sometimes neighbors stopped to say how the wheat reminded them of their rural past.

Philip had an expansive mind and was able to make connections and see relationships that many of us overlook. He read voraciously, mostly on topics related to religion. His great love was the Baha'i Faith, which holds that all religions come from the same source, are interconnected, and share the same essential message. As a result, he was dedicated to promoting unity in the world, both locally and globally.

Those of us who were close to Philip were fortunate to engage in conversations about his reading and reflections, and he curated many of these observations on his Facebook page, which has now become a legacy: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071607292483. Philip had a kind, gentle, and loving spirit perhaps less of this world than of the next. Family and friends alike have been enriched by his presence, and all have been abundantly grateful and deeply thankful for the time they shared with him.

Philip is survived by his parents, James Bradley and Tami Haaland, his brother Nathan Bradley, and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins on both sides of the family.

Dear son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, we will miss our family gatherings with you, our long walks, and inspiring conversations. What an honor it has been to know you.