Philip M. Hoffman

72123Phil passed away peacefully on July 18, 2021, in Crosslake, MN. He was born on Dec. 2, 1932, in Roundup, Montana to Philip and Venda (Fountain). Phil grew up in Melstone where his parents owned the town's drug store. He had many adventures, learning much about life from the old timers and working for the railroad, in the oil fields, and ranching. This became the basis for many stories. After graduating from Melstone High School, he went to Rocky Mountain College earning a degree in business and lettering in football.

Phil married his high school sweetheart Connie Stensvad on Sept. 4, 1954. Phil and Connie had three boys, Michael, Kevin and Dana. After college, Phil served in the army stationed in Maryland and with the Montana National Guard, where he made lifelong friends. He loved storytelling and made this his avocation. Upon his return to Montana, he became a teacher of history and social studies in the Billings School District. His teaching extended into sports where he coached football, basketball and wrestling.