Philip Paul McGimpsey, 76, passed away on November 25, at the Boise VA Medical Center Hospice Unit in Boise, ID from a recently diagnosed Glioblastoma brain tumor, after managing prostate cancer for six years.

Phil was born on October 4, 1946 in Lewistown, MT to Paul and Sally McGimpsey. He was raised in Denton, MT and graduated from Denton High school in 1964. He joined the U.S. Navy and entered into service in October 1964, serving on the USS Enterprise in the South China Sea off the coast of Vietnam. After completing his military service, he began his academic pursuit at Montana State University in Bozeman, MT in 1968. Phil was united in marriage to Karen Weber in 1970. After graduating with a B.S. in Accounting in 1972, they moved to Seattle where Phil earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Washington School of Law in 1975. During their time in Bozeman and Seattle, their children Jason and Lisa were born. They moved to Billings in 1977 where he joined the law firm of Berger, Anderson, Sinclair and Murphy, and later, opened his own law firm. In 1993, he married Jolene Carkuff. Upon retiring from his law practice, they moved to Boise in 2003.

Phil will be remembered for his brilliant mind and gift of gab, his tinkering and ability to fix almost anything that was broken, his love of entertaining friends, his intellectual curiosity and fascination with aviation and electronics, and his enjoyment of traveling (Maui was his favorite destination).

Phil was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Donnie.

Phil is survived by his wife, Jolene, Boise, ID; his son, Jason (Lindsay) and grandsons Orion and Bridger, Billings, MT; his daughter, Lisa, Seattle, WA; his stepson Troy Carkuff and grandchildren Landon and Delaney of Boise; his stepdaughter Brittany (Eric) Holloway and granddaughter Taylor of Boise; brother DeWayne of Missoula, MT; his brother Jim (Jan) of Helena, MT; sister Jane of Missoula, MT; as well as his former daughter-in-law, Jody, and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Boise-area Celebration of Life on December 3. The family wants to thank the staff of the Boise VA Medical Center Hospice Unit. Their caring and supreme dedication to our veterans is unparalleled and very much appreciated. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity of their choice, especially those supporting our military veterans.