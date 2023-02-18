Bill was born February 8, 1945 in Helena, MT, to Sylvia "Boots" Howell Holzer and Philip Joseph Holzer. Bill married Carol Lynn Weller in 1966. To that union two children were born, Bradley William and Kristin Louise Holzer. Bill was extremely proud of his two children. He taught them many things. But above all, he taught them to be independent, work hard, and to be successful.

Bill began his career in banking in 1968 in Billings. In 1974 he moved his family to Glendive where he and Carol raised their children. In 1990 he moved his family to Whitehall MT where he worked as the president of Whitehall State Bank until he retired.Bill was preceded in death by his mother Sylia Howell Holzer, and father Philip Holzer. Bill is survived by his wife Carol of Whitehall, his son Bradley (Tessa) of Glendive and grandchildren Braden, Elizabeth, and Rachel, and his daughter Kristin (Chase) of Miles City and grandchildren Taylor and Ryder Lee. No services are planned. Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services in Butte has been entrusted with arrangements.