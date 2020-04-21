× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Phillip D. Gutierrez

Phillip D. Gutierrez 54 years old lost his battle with ALS on Easter Day April 12, 2020.

Phil & Felix were born on Feb. 22, 1966, Worland, Wyoming, to Refugio and Juanita Gutierrez.

Phil's fondest memories were growing up with his siblings on his grandma and grandpa Pantoja farm in St. Xavier where they had the time of their life, from swimming to fishing the Big Horn River. In Phil's teenage years he and his family moved to Lockwood where he met the love of his life Jeannie Jabalera Gutierrez, a few years later they had three beautiful children, Mario, Erica & Ryan.

Phil's passion in life was to be surrounded by friends and family, being outdoors fishing & camping was one of his favorite things to do with his family. He was a true fish man by nature, something he made sure to pass down to his boys and many generations! Phil had the biggest heart a man could have, he will be deeply missed by many. He left a special person he met 5 years before he left this world, Elizabeth Valenzuela ‘Lizzy' His girlfriend that stuck with him till his last days.

Phil was proceeded in death by his sister Marie Staughtinger, Niece Jessica Staughtinger.