Phillip Dale 'Phil' Morgan
Phillip Dale 'Phil' Morgan

Phillip Dale 'Phil' Morgan

Philip Dale ‘Phil' Morgan, 84, of Billings passed away Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020 at St. Vincent Healthcare. Phil was the longtime owner of Post Frame Specialists in Billings. Cremation has taken place, and services will be held at a later date.

