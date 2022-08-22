 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phillip Matthew Cline

Phillip Matthew Cline

Philip Cline, 26, of Billings joined his heavenly father on Aug 17, following an auto accident.

Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thurs Aug 25 at Michelotti-Sawyers. For full obituary please see www.michelottisawyers.com.

