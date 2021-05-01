Phillip McBride, 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home in Billings, Montana.

Phil is survived by his wife, Karen McBride, his children Ty McBride, and Ashley McBride (Tony Modroo), and his grandchildren, Aevrie Modroo, Aislin Modroo, and Ainsley Modroo. He is also survived by his sisters Joyce Lee and Juanita Rowen, and many extended family members.

Phil is preceded in death by his brothers John McBride and Steve McBride.

Services are planned for a later date, and will take place at Yellowstone National Cemetery.