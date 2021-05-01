 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phillip McBride
0 entries

Phillip McBride

  • 0
Phillip McBride

Phillip McBride, 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home in Billings, Montana.

Phil is survived by his wife, Karen McBride, his children Ty McBride, and Ashley McBride (Tony Modroo), and his grandchildren, Aevrie Modroo, Aislin Modroo, and Ainsley Modroo. He is also survived by his sisters Joyce Lee and Juanita Rowen, and many extended family members.

Phil is preceded in death by his brothers John McBride and Steve McBride.

Services are planned for a later date, and will take place at Yellowstone National Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News