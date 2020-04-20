Phillip S. Gutierrez

Phillip D. Gutierrez
Phillip D. Gutierrez 54 yrs old lost his battle with ALS on Easter Day April 12, 2020.
Phil and Felix were born on Feb. 22, 1966, in Worland, Wyoming, to Refugio and Juanita Gutierrez.
Phil's fondest memories were growing up with his siblings on his grandma and grandpa Pantoja farm in St. Xavier where they had the time of their life, from swimming to fishing the Big Horn River. In Phil's teenage years he and his family moved to Lockwood where he met the love of his life Jeannie Jabalera Gutierrez, a few years later they had three beautiful children, Mario, Erica & Ryan.
Phil's passion in life was to be surrounded by friends and family, being outdoors fishing & camping was one of his favorite things to do with his family. He was a true fish man by nature, something he made sure to pass down to his boys and many generations! Phil had the biggest heart a man could have, he will be deeply missed by many. He left a special person he met 5 years before he left this world, Elizabeth Valenzuela ‘Lizzy' His girlfriend that stuck with him till his last days.
Phil was proceeded in death by his sister Marie Staughtinger, Niece Jessica Staughtinger.
He is survived by his Parents- Refugio and Juanita Gutierrez, wife (separated) Jeannie Gutierrez, Daughter-Erica, grandkids, Phillip, Mia and Richard Jr. (Meza). Son-Ryan (Tiffany) grandkids, Christian and Carmen Jabalera, Son-Mario (Lanae) grandkids, Alexis, Alayna and Anthony Gutierrez, Twin brother-Felix (Lisa), nephews Rick and Randy Gutierrez, Oldest-brother Rick (Peggy) nephews Eric, Tony Gutierrez & Brytne Najar. Brother in-law Mike and nephews, Joe and Mikey Staudinger. Girlfriend- Elizabeth Valenzuela (his Lizzy). He is survived by many more bro's and uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces & special friends that became family over the years. He truly loved you all!!
From his family we truly appreciate everyone that has helped him through his fight with ALS. Park view care center, ALS clinic (Dr. Arbogast) and all of his team, PCA Jerimy Callantine, Lanea Gutierrez and all the family and friends we couldn't have done it without you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Memorial service will be at later date.
