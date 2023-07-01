Phyllis I. Barrow
RYEGATE - Phyllis I. Barrow, age 67, passed away April 16, 2023 of Ryegate, MT
Phyllis was born April 24, 1955 in Miles City to Raymond and Marie Walls. The family moved to Livingston where Phyllis attended Park County Schools.
After high school she learned to tie flies, working for Dan Baileys Fly Shop. Soon after, she met the love of her life, James Barrow, and married Dec 20, 1978.
They moved to Park City where they had their first son, James T., Jr. and later welcomed their second son, Jason.
They relocated to Kennewick, where she worked at Hills Restaurant and was loved by all. In 2004 they put down roots in Ryegate, MT.
Phyllis battled Multiple Sclerosis for 42 years, but worked hard to keep it from effecting her life. She was the most Amazing wife, mother and grandmother, deeply loved by all her family.
She is survived by her husband, James Barrow; sons: James Barrow, Jr., and Jason Barrow; and five beautiful grandchildren.
A family gathering will be held in Clyde Park, MT to celebrate Phyllis's life at later date.
