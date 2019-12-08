Phyllis Jean Johnson, 82, of Billings, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Billings Clinic Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.
Phyllis was born on November 16, 1937 to Philip and Katherine (Lang) Reiner. Though born in North Dakota, she grew up in Kline, Montana, with her sisters, Shirley and Artis.
A loving wife and mother, she married Eddy Johnson in 1960 and together they raised five children, Howard Lee, Carolyn, Tina, Philip and Ellery.
There are 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Though she held various jobs throughout her life, Phyllis was a dedicated full-time mother to her children and a constant support to her husband and to the extended family.
She especially enjoyed get-togethers with family and friends and always had everyone laughing with her great sense of humor. Phyllis enjoyed baking up scrumptious cinnamon rolls and bread for all.
You have free articles remaining.
She was never reluctant to pitch in with the tough jobs like putting on a new roof. Phyllis was fond of outdoor activities and traveling with Eddy and the kids (but she did not care for boats).
Phyllis was an avid and accomplished bowler winning many trophies. She loved reading and carried a book wherever she went. One of her favorite things in life was sitting on a riverbank with a fishing pole and a book.
Phyllis was a generous donor to many charities. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the Billings Food Bank, one of her favorites.
Phyllis has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, but she will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Smith West Chapel with interment of the urn at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. A reception will follow at the chapel. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.