Phyllis Jean Moore, better known as Jeannie, was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota, on Aug. 9, 1930, and died peacefully in Billings, on Nov. 2, 2021, with her family by her side.

Jeannie was the fifth child born to William and Anna Ryan of rural Devils Lake, and grew up on the family farm. She attended a country school and moved into town for high school at Devils Lake High. Following graduation, she departed for the “big city” of Detroit, Michigan, to live and work, all under the watchful eyes of an older sister. Jeannie greatly enjoyed the social life of Detroit and reluctantly left it after three years to return to Devils Lake to care for her widowed mother and attend college.

She also resumed dating Louis Moore, a high school boyfriend, and a lifelong romance began. The two were married in 1955, following Louis' graduation from law school. He accepted a position with the Billings law firm of Coleman, Jameson and Lamey (now Crowley Fleck) in 1956 and the couple moved to Billings. All four of their children were born there, beginning with Cari Ellen (Mark) Piatkowski, Michael Ryan (Cari Jean Queen) Moore, Lisa Jean (Scott) Krause and Daniel Clifford (Kristen Ebbert) Moore.