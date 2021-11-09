Phyllis Jean Moore, better known as Jeannie, was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota, on Aug. 9, 1930, and died peacefully in Billings, on Nov. 2, 2021, with her family by her side.
Jeannie was the fifth child born to William and Anna Ryan of rural Devils Lake, and grew up on the family farm. She attended a country school and moved into town for high school at Devils Lake High. Following graduation, she departed for the “big city” of Detroit, Michigan, to live and work, all under the watchful eyes of an older sister. Jeannie greatly enjoyed the social life of Detroit and reluctantly left it after three years to return to Devils Lake to care for her widowed mother and attend college.
She also resumed dating Louis Moore, a high school boyfriend, and a lifelong romance began. The two were married in 1955, following Louis' graduation from law school. He accepted a position with the Billings law firm of Coleman, Jameson and Lamey (now Crowley Fleck) in 1956 and the couple moved to Billings. All four of their children were born there, beginning with Cari Ellen (Mark) Piatkowski, Michael Ryan (Cari Jean Queen) Moore, Lisa Jean (Scott) Krause and Daniel Clifford (Kristen Ebbert) Moore.
Jeannie called her life “charmed,” saying “Nothing really bad ever happened to me!”. Family life was her primary focus for many enjoyable years. The “charmed life” of Jeannie also included many delightful winters in Desert Center, California, plus innumerable visits to their Disney timeshare in Florida and travel to many interesting foreign countries. However, of even greater pleasure to Jeannie were visits with her immediate and extended families, worshiping at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and fishing the Stillwater River. She also loved entertaining, playing bridge, and caring for her family and friends.
Jeannie is survived by her spouse, her children and their spouses, 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Beverly Hoveland of Fargo, North Dakota, is her only surviving sibling.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be conducted in the spring at Good Shepherd Church.
Memorials are not requested. Please just take a moment to reflect on Jeannie and remember the remarkable lady that we all loved.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
