Phyllis Louise Mitchell

Phyllis Louise Mitchell passed away on December 16, at St. Vincent Healthcare at the age of 94.

Mom was born on January 5, 1928 on the family farm near Stickney, South Dakota. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1945, entered the Presentation School of Nursing in Aberdeen, SD and completed her training at Holy Rosary Hospital in Miles City, MT. She also served in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps.She married John Scott Mitchell September 20, 1949 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City, MT. They moved to Baker, MT where Phyllis helped start and manage the Fallon County Hospital. The family came to Billings in 1954 and Mom continued her nursing career with Dr. Louis Allard, then St. Vincent Hospital from 1957 until her retirement in 1992.

Phyllis was most proud of her six children and their education and accomplishments. She is survived by Doug Mitchell, Tim Mitchell (Monica), Stephanie Skjervold (Kris), Jane Hamilton (Dick), Pamela Hill and Jill Price. She had six grandchildren Laura, Andrew, Erik, Holt, Jordan and Tyler; step-grandchildren Hagen and Monica; and great-grandchild Noah. She will be dearly missed and remembered for her lovely smile, wit, and caring nature.

Funeral mass will be celebrated for Phyllis on December 22, at 11 a.m. at St Bernard's Church, with a light luncheon to follow.

