Phyllis M. Bergeron was faithfully welcomed into the arms of her Lord on May 9, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.
Phyllis was born on Jan. 18, 1936, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Starr and Esther (Morrison) Verge. She grew up in Derry, New Hampshire, and graduated from Pinkerton Academy High School in 1953. For a short time, Phyllis worked for New Hampshire Fire Insurance Company in Manchester, New Hampshire.
On July 23, 1955, Phyllis married her high school sweetheart, Raymond C. Bergeron, who was enlisted in the Air Force. As newlyweds, their first home was Hunstanton, England, where they lived for three years. During that time, Phyllis and Ray welcomed two daughters: Brenda Jean and Michelle Louise. In 1958, the family returned to the United States. They spent the next 18 years with the U.S. Air Force at military bases in Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Spain, California, New Hampshire and Guam. The family also enjoyed visits to Taiwan and Okinawa. Their last assignment came in 1972 when they were transferred to Billings, which eventually became their permanent home.
Phyllis was employed at Montana Dakota Utilities for 15½ years, retiring in 1991. A joy-filled and generous woman, she loved baking for her family, friends and coworkers. She never forgot a birthday!
Her favorite hobbies were reading, taking pictures, crafting cards and researching genealogy.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her grandson, Joseph Strekall, who passed away in 2017.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ray Bergeron; daughters Brenda (Michael) Strekall, Helena, and Michelle (Robert] Bloom, Dacula, Georgia. Remembered as a grandma whose sweet sentiment was always, ‘Bless your heart,' she leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Ken Strekall, Jennifer (Colby) Ruffing, and Danielle (Daniel) Mahoney; and four great-grandchildren, Arabella and C. James Ruffing, and Henry and Jack Mahoney. Phyllis is also survived by her sister, Virginia (Richard) Nelson, Derry, New Hampshire.
Phyllis was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
The family is most appreciative of the professional and heartfelt care she received at RiverStone Hospice House. They also wish to thank the Oncology staff at St. Vincent's Hospital who assisted Phyllis during her brief stay there.
Memorials in may be sent to The American Cancer Society or The American Heart Association.
A private family memorial service will be held.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
