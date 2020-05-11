Phyllis M. Bergeron

Phyllis was born on Jan. 18, 1936, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Starr and Esther (Morrison) Verge. She grew up in Derry, New Hampshire, and graduated from Pinkerton Academy High School in 1953. For a short time, Phyllis worked for New Hampshire Fire Insurance Company in Manchester, New Hampshire.

On July 23, 1955, Phyllis married her high school sweetheart, Raymond C. Bergeron, who was enlisted in the Air Force. As newlyweds, their first home was Hunstanton, England, where they lived for three years. During that time, Phyllis and Ray welcomed two daughters: Brenda Jean and Michelle Louise. In 1958, the family returned to the United States. They spent the next 18 years with the U.S. Air Force at military bases in Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Spain, California, New Hampshire and Guam. The family also enjoyed visits to Taiwan and Okinawa. Their last assignment came in 1972 when they were transferred to Billings, which eventually became their permanent home.