Phyllis Manning passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 17, 2019. She was born Jan. 15, 1932, in Richey, Montana, to Vernon and Margaret Hansen. She graduated from Dawson County High School in 1950. Phyllis married John Manning in Glendive. She was very proud of her sons Douglas and Gary.
Phyllis worked as Officer Manager for Motor Service in Glendive, Montana, from 1971-1988 and for the NAPA Distribution Center in Billings from 1989-1995, when she retired.
She loved to sew, knit, garden and bake, including her great chocolate chip cookies.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her son Doug. She is survived by her son Gary, three granddaughters (Jamie Petersen, Amber Brocklebank and Lindsey Griffin) and nine great-grandchildren (Caden, Preslie, Harper, Logan, Lilly, Liam, Ellington, Charleston and London).
At her request no services are planned, but a memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Glendive Community Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 1144, Glendive, Montana 59330.
