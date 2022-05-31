Phyllis Marie Brown

Phyllis was born at home to Dr. Frank and Loie (Yerger) Crawford in Tabor, Iowa, July 28, 1928 and passed away May 16. She was the last of four children, joining her sister Margaret Lee and brothers Jim and Paul (all deceased). Phyllis grew up with a love for music. Her mother was a music teacher and played hymns on the piano daily. Her father was a dentist and farmed. Her devout Christian family possessed a strong faith that guided her throughout her life.

She attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. Following graduation, she moved to Keokuk, Iowa, to pursue her career in elementary education. There, she met Allen Peterson on a blind date and they were married six months later.

They had two daughters: Denise (Tim) Finn (deceased) and Janice (Dan) Danahy. She also had two grandsons, Thomas and Michael, and a great-granddaughter, Molly. In 1973, the Peterson family welcomed another daughter/sister when Ileana Pena Hontou arrived as an exchange student from Uruguay to live for a year and thereafter remained very close.

Following Allen's death in 1988, she moved to Montana to be near her family. She kept busy (her favorite motto) with numerous hobbies and travel. She found delight with all the activities on her to-do list. She planned and enjoyed many family reunions all over the country, holding dear her nieces and nephews.

In 1995, she met and married Bill Brown. She thoroughly enjoyed a new way of life on his ranch in Sand Springs, Montana. They traveled extensively, often connecting with other ranchers and his old friends in the industry. The Brown family was very welcoming and became extremely important to her. They were together over 15 years until Bill's passing in 2012.

Her friendships, young and old, helped sustain her love of life the last few years. Her family is very grateful for the companionship of her special friend Ron Sperry and for the kindness and loving care she received at The Springs at Grand Park.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Golden K Kiwanis or the charity of your choice. Private services will be held at a later date.

