Phyllis Marie (Sisco) Vannoy passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on July 26. Phyllis was born on July 3, 1932, to Floyd and Clara (Riecken) Sisco in Bridger. She spent her early years moving with her parents, following the oil fields where her father worked. In 1937, she was joined by her sister Myrna Joy.

Finally settling in Worland, Wyoming, she met future husband Jack Vannoy in eighth grade. Jack was to become the love of her life. They were married on Dec. 30, 1951, after Jack returned from service in Korea. Their marriage lasted over 70 years and, during that time, they welcomed four children: Steven, Jackie, Matthew and Christina. For many years she worked side-by-side with her husband, founding and growing Vannoy Heating and Air Conditioning.

She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and great-aunt, beloved by many. She spent her later years tutoring children in reading, doing needlepoint, working many puzzles and was a lifetime Bridge player.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, and daughter Jackie Marie. She is survived by her husband, three children, her sister, and a large extended family. If desired, memorial can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

