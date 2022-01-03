Phyllis Newton, age 95, of Glendive, Montana passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at the Wibaux County Nursing Home.

Phyllis was born in the Glendive hospital Oct. 25, 1926, the eldest of six children of William and Margaret Parker of Wibaux. In 1936, the family moved to a farm near Sandpoint, Idaho.

Phyllis married Robert Newton (Bob) and they had four children, John, Kathy, Clay and Connie. Bob passed away Jan. 19, 2008 after 58 years of marriage. Phyllis is also preceded in death by her brother, Bill Parker and is survived by four siblings, four children, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She loved collecting cut glass and China clocks and thoroughly loved her unique earth sheltered home that was built in 1979 by Bob and her cousin, Jim Rahr. Raised a devout Catholic, Phyllis and Bob saw that their family knew a solid base in faith.

She was a member of the Republican Women, Zonta, Near & Far Homemakers, Catholic Daughters and the Alter Society and was an avid Attic worker and served on the hospital foundation board. Full obituary and funeral details can be found at www.silhafuneralhomes.com.