Phyllis V. Florez
0 entries

Phyllis V. Florez

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis V. Flores, 88, of Billings, died March 4, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter Tamara and Kim, as well as her sister, Eleanor and many granddads.

Viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

Full obituary can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Florez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News