Phyllis V. Florez

Phyllis V. Flores, 88, of Billings, died March 4, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter Tamara and Kim, as well as her sister, Eleanor and many granddads.
Viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
Full obituary can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.
